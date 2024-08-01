Diseases & Conditions

Get moving to manage arthritis

Arthritis pain can make it difficult to stay active, but exercise can help.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of two older men doing exercises in a pool with hand weights

It may be the ultimate Catch-22: many people with arthritis avoid exercise because of their painful joints, but exercise is one of the best ways to manage the pain.

"People with arthritis shouldn't be afraid of exercise," says Dr. Daniel Solomon, a rheumatologist with Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Most exercises can be modified to match people's limitations, and the intensity adjusted as needed. Regular exercise can offer the support people need to manage their symptoms, stay active, and improve their quality of life."

Types of arthritis

Although there are more than 100 types of arthritis, the most common are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage that cushions the space between bones wears away. The bones then rub against each other — particularly in the hands, shoulders, spine, knees, or hips — causing pain and stiffness in the joint and often pain in the muscles and ligaments surrounding it.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system malfunctions and white blood cells attack healthy joint tissue. The result is pain, stiffness, warmth, redness, and swelling in the joints of the hands, wrists, feet, ankles, elbows, shoulders, hips, knees, and even the neck.

How exercise helps arthritis

There is no cure for arthritis, but exercise can help you manage and reduce pain. A 2021 analysis found that exercise can raise a person's pain threshold, particularly at the affected site. So, when flare-ups do strike, they may not feel as intense. Regular exercise can help dampen inflammation and improve blood flow, which can help reduce pain. In addition, exercise increases muscle strength and helps with weight loss, which takes pressure off painful joints.

But exercise is more than a pain reliever. "It can increase mobility and improve balance, issues that people with arthritis struggle with," says Dr. Solomon. "Exercise also is a proven mood booster and stress reducer."

Exercise choices for arthritis

Which exercises are best for arthritis? It depends on the type of arthritis, its location, its severity, and other factors.

"This is why it's recommended you consult your doctor and see a physical therapist to tailor an exercise program around your limitations, goals, and current fitness level," says Dr. Solomon. "Professional guidance also can offer safe instruction to avoid aggravating your arthritis and prevent injury."

While the types of exercise can vary, people with arthritis often need to focus on three areas to help manage pain and improve mobility: stretching, strength training, and low-impact aerobics.

Stretching. Joints damaged by arthritis don't move with the same ease or range of motion as healthy joints. Activities that lengthen and strengthen the muscles surrounding your joints and improve flexibility, like yoga, tai chi, and qi gong, are especially important.

"A physical therapist also can prescribe an individualized stretching routine," says Dr. Solomon.

Strength training. This type of exercise builds muscle, and larger, stronger muscles can reduce stress on painful joints. For example, lunges and squats help strengthen the quadriceps (muscles on the front of the thigh) and the hamstrings (muscles on the back of the thigh).

The quads absorb some of the force when your foot strikes the ground, protecting the knee. The hamstrings help maintain full leg extension and range of motion. Strength training can be done in different ways, such as using body weight, hand weights like dumbbells and kettlebells, and resistance bands.

Low-impact aerobics. Low-impact aerobic exercise improves endurance and mobility, which people with arthritis struggle with. "Raising your heart rate and getting sweaty also helps reduce pain and stiffness," says Dr. Solomon. Good low-impact options include cycling (on the road or on a stationary bike), walking, swimming, pool aerobics, rowing, and using an elliptical trainer.

Keep in mind that you might experience some discomfort when you begin exercising as your body adjusts to new types of movement. "But with proper guidance and taking a slow-and-easy approach, exercise can help you control your arthritis, so it doesn't control you," says Dr. Solomon.

Image: © kali9/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

The point of knee shots featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The point of knee shots
Trouble treating rheumatoid arthritis featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Trouble treating rheumatoid arthritis
Is arthritis preventable? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is arthritis preventable?
Arthritis Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Rheumatoid Arthritis: How to protect your joints, reduce pain, and improve mobility

This Special Health Report, Rheumatoid Arthritis: How to protect your joints, reduce pain and improve mobility, gives you the information you need to work with your physician to design a treatment plan. You’ll learn how rheumatoid arthritis affects joints and how it is diagnosed and treated, as well as the variety of symptoms that may occur. You'll find information on established medical therapies as well as complementary treatments such as acupuncture, yoga, and dietary supplements.  A special section provides advice about how to care for yourself through adaptations in your personal and work life, useful gadgets, and smoking cessation.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.