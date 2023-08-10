Common celiac disease symptoms
Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition that mainly affects the gastrointestinal tract. In people with celiac disease, an allergic reaction is triggered when gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley) is ingested. Over time, the immune reactions triggered by gluten inflame and damage small structures on the surface of the intestine.
Unmanaged celiac disease can cause uncomfortable digestive symptoms, as well as symptoms that affect other parts of the body. Some symptoms result from inflammation in the intestines, while other symptoms stem from a lack of nutrients, due to the failure of the damaged intestine to digest food properly.
The symptoms of celiac disease vary so widely that there is no such thing as a typical case. Some people with celiac disease experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, which can delay a medical diagnosis.
Digestive symptoms
Digestive symptoms of celiac disease are more common in children than adults. Children generally develop symptoms only after they start eating foods that contain gluten.
Digestive symptoms of celiac disease may include:
- bloating
- diarrhea
- constipation
- gas
- lactose intolerance
- loose, greasy, bulky, foul-smelling stools
- nausea or vomiting
- abdominal pain.
Non-digestive symptoms
Some people with celiac disease experience symptoms that affect other parts of the body. Problems associated with celiac disease or caused by poor absorption of nutrients include:
- bone or joint pain
- iron-deficiency anemia
- weight loss
- arthritis
- fatigue
- bone loss
- tingling or numbness in the hands or feet
- dermatitis herpetiformis (a skin condition characterized by extremely itchy bumps or blisters)
- depression, irritability, or mood changes
- delayed start or missed menstrual periods
- infertility or repeated miscarriages
- symptoms involving the mouth, such as canker sores
- liver disease.
How long after eating gluten can symptoms start?
The reaction and reaction time varies among individuals. Some people will have a reaction within two to three hours of gluten consumption. Others may not feel anything until the next day or a few days after, and some not at all.
Common symptoms after exposure to gluten include:
- nausea
- vomiting (very severe in some cases)
- gas/bloating
- cramps
- abdominal pain
- diarrhea
- constipation
- tiredness
- brain fog
- muscle and joint pain.
Diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease
Celiac disease should not be self-diagnosed. If you suspect you or your child has celiac disease, see a doctor.
Treatment for celiac disease is focused on eliminating gluten from the diet, which should be done in consultation with a doctor. After a person begins eating a gluten-free diet, symptoms typically improve and may go away. However, if a person consumes small amounts of gluten, symptoms may flare up.
