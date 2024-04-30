Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lawrence Friedman is the Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair of the department of medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, assistant chief of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Friedman graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a clinical and research fellowship in gastroenterology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.