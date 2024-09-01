Are you missing the subtle signs of anemia?

Feeling fatigued and weak once in a while is probably nothing to worry about. If it's all the time, however, those symptoms might point to anemia, a common and potentially dangerous medical condition that's frequently overlooked as we age.

"Patients and even doctors can miss the signs, which are nonspecific and are often attributed to something else," says Dr. Suzanne Salamon, associate chief of gerontology at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.