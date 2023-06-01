Cancer

Silent suffering

Conquering cancer can be a double-edged sword when survivor's guilt creeps in. Here's how to move forward.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and
  • Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

photo of a woman looking thoughtful as her daughter and granddaughter look at her in the background

After your cancer diagnosis, you put your chin down and plowed through the task at hand — beating it. But you didn't necessarily expect to be smacked with another huge challenge soon after: survivor's guilt.

This psychological phenomenon, which includes strong, persistent feelings of sadness and remorse, is an unwelcome intrusion at the end of cancer treatment — a time that should, by all accounts, be joyful. And it doesn't just include guilt itself, but also an overwhelming sense of distress, helplessness, and injustice. But the tension between trauma and relief is exactly what poses difficulty to scores of survivors who'd hoped to be free of cancer's consequences, Harvard experts say.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals.
About the Reviewers

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
photo of Hope Ricciotti, MD

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and
Mental Health

Life After Cancer

This Special Health Report is designed to guide you through the next stage of your cancer journey. It will walk you through many of the issues you'll face in the upcoming months and years—the long-term and late effects of your cancer and treatment; the potential for a recurrence or new cancer; the emotional, occupational, and financial issues you'll potentially face; and the implications for your family and friends. You'll learn how to readjust to the life you may have put on hold during your treatment, transitioning back to your full work and home life. And you'll learn ways to maintain your health to prevent new problems, including cancer, from taking hold again.

