Cancer report shows a mixed bag
Women are being diagnosed with cancer at a higher rate than in the past — but death rates for women with the disease are down, says a report published July 8, 2021, in JNCI: The Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Researchers came to these conclusions looking at population-based data obtained from national registries and data banks. They found several noteworthy trends among women when looking at cancer incidence and death over a five-year period (2013 to 2017 for incidence and 2014 to 2018 for mortality):
- Death rates decreased for 14 of the 20 most common cancers in women, but increased for five types (uterus, liver, brain/nervous system, pancreas, and soft tissue, including the heart) and remained stable for one type (oral cavity/pharynx).
- The death rates for lung cancer and melanoma saw the largest decreases.
- Breast cancer death rates continued to drop, but at a slower rate than in the past.
- Overall cancer death rates decreased in every racial and ethnic group from 2014 to 2018.
- Cancer incidence was slightly lower among Black people than whites; however, cancer death rates were higher among Black people when compared with whites.
