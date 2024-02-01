Cancer concerns from everyday products

In the span of a few days last summer, the simple act of sipping a diet soda became a bit more fraught.

Why? International health authorities issued a statement classifying aspartame — an artificial sweetener widely found in diet drinks and foods like gum, yogurt, and ice cream — as possibly carcinogenic in humans. But limited evidence supports any cancer-causing effects of aspartame, especially at the amounts most people consume, the International Agency for Research on Cancer noted.