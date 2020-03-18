Harvard Health Blog

What works best for treating depression and anxiety in dementia?

GettyImages-629005454
By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

It’s 3 pm on a warm, sunny Saturday. For the past 20 years your mother would dress in her finest clothes and walk to her neighbor’s house for her weekly bridge game. For the past month, however, she has not been interested in playing bridge. Although she sometimes required prompting (as well as reminders to brush her hair), she usually returned from these games cheerful. Her indifference this month is new.

Your mother received the diagnosis of mild Alzheimer’s disease last year. Although visibly frustrated at times, especially when she cannot think of the right word or find her pocketbook, she seemed to enjoy her routine until recently. You now see her crying in the morning. She is no longer sleeping or eating well, and she becomes scared when you leave her for a moment. You wonder whether she might benefit from medications.

Depression and anxiety in dementia

Depression and anxiety symptoms are extremely common in dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). As a result of these symptoms, many people with dementia experience a decrease in their quality of life. Depression and anxiety may lead to disengagement from daily activities, which may further exacerbate memory difficulties. Social withdrawal and discontinuation of cognitively stimulating activities as a result of depression increase the likelihood of nursing home placement.

Do antidepressants work in dementia?

Among older adults living with depression, those with cognitive impairment differ from those without cognitive impairment. Although data on antidepressant use in dementia is ambiguous, much of the current research suggests that antidepressants don’t work well in people with dementia (unless they have a pre-existing mental health problem). This could be the result of changes to the brain that occur in dementia. Although many doctors prescribe antidepressants as a first-line treatment, guidelines do not suggest the routine treatment of depression and anxiety with antidepressants in people living with dementia. Even the best-tolerated antidepressants in older adults carry serious risks of falls, fractures, and drug interactions.

A better approach to treatment

Recently, researchers at Weill Cornell Institute of Geriatric Psychiatry in New York studied the effectiveness of a new home-delivered therapy called Problem Adaptation Therapy, or PATH, in participants with depression and dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

In the PATH intervention, therapists meet with the participants in 12 weekly sessions to teach them how to solve problems contributing to sadness, through a personalized approach often involving caregivers. The therapist and patient develop a plan, which includes avoiding negatively charged situations and identifying stimuli that trigger positive emotions, such as scheduling pleasurable activities.

Therapists also help participants develop compensatory strategies, such as the use of calendars and checklists, to bypass functional limitations due to memory impairment. When compared to a control therapy, in which participants received 12 weeks of supportive therapy (teaching them how to express their emotions while providing empathy), participants treated with the PATH approach experienced a greater decrease in depressive symptoms (43%) and disability (93%) at week 12.

Although research on psychosocial interventions is still sparse, this new research is encouraging, as nonmedication treatments are desperately needed. Research is also emerging on psychosocial interventions to decrease anxiety in people with cognitive disorders.

Give new interventions a try

Even though research is still emerging, studies suggest that psychosocial interventions are currently the best and lowest-risk treatments for depression and anxiety in older adults with cognitive impairment. A broad range of supportive approaches for nonmedication treatments exists, and should be used if available as a first-line treatment.

How can caregivers best help?

Scheduling pleasant activities, helping a loved one structure their day in a meaningful way, and problem-solving around issues contributing to distress may all help improve mood and decrease anxiety. In addition, it is important to help your loved one keep their brain sharp by eating a healthy Mediterranean diet, engaging in physical activity, and yes, continuing the weekly bridge games.

About the Author

photo of Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH

Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Stephanie Collier is the director of education in the division of geriatric psychiatry at McLean Hospital; consulting psychiatrist for the population health management team at Newton-Wellesley Hospital; and instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Alzheimer's Disease: A guide to diagnosis, treatment, and caregiving

Have you noticed memory problems piling up in ways that affect daily life in yourself or someone you love? Do you find yourself struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word, becoming confused in new places, or botching tasks that once came easily? More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and estimates suggest it will affect 13.8 million by 2050. Already, it is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. This Special Health Report, Alzheimer's Disease: A guide to coping, treatment, and caregiving, includes in-depth information on diagnosing Alzheimer’s and treating its symptoms.

Read More

Related Content

Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors featured image

Mind & Mood

Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Caregivers: You deserve a break featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregivers: You deserve a break
Caregiving Healthy Aging Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.