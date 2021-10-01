Alzheimer's Disease: A guide to diagnosis, treatment, and caregiving

Have you noticed memory problems piling up in ways that affect daily life in yourself or someone you love? Do you find yourself struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word, becoming confused in new places, or botching tasks that once came easily? Everyone has these experiences sometimes, but if they frequently happen to you or someone you love, they may be early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

About 5.4 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and estimates suggest it will affect 7.7 million by 2030. Already, it is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. There is no cure, and available treatments alleviate symptoms temporarily at best. But with patience, knowledge, and support, you can better meet the challenges posed by this disease and improve the quality of your life and that of your loved ones.

This Special Health Report includes in-depth information on diagnosing Alzheimer’s and treating its symptoms. Because caring for someone with Alzheimer’s continues to be one of the toughest jobs in the world, the report includes help for family members and caregivers, as well as for the individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Because the disease is progressive, coping with it requires foresight and careful advance planning. People in the early stages of Alzheimer’s often can be partners in that planning, and this comprehensive report can guide you, as well. You’ll find tips for coping with daily routines and challenges, getting financial and legal documents in order, investigating long-term care options, and determining what services are covered by health insurance and Medicare.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in collaboration with Gad A. Marshall, M.D., Assistant Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, and Associate Medical Director of Clinical Trials, Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. 53 pages. (2021)