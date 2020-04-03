Mind & Mood

Recovering from addiction during a time of uncertainty and social distancing

By , Contributor, and , Contributor

photo of a therapist viewed from behind at her desk; she is engaged in a telehealth session with a patient, who is visible on her monitor, and she holds a blue clipboard with a piece of paper showing the words you are not alone

The COVID-19 crisis has created a time of uncertainty and anxiety for people around the world. Health professionals and other hospital staff are working around the clock to reduce and prevent the harmful consequences of the virus's spread. Many people are uneasily wondering how they will manage their existing health problems when the support systems they normally rely on have been altered or eliminated. During this time, anxiety can cause an uncomfortable feeling in the pit of the stomach. It also can create a sense of behavioral paralysis and disengagement from daily tasks and obligations. This distance and sense of dread can make self-care very difficult.

Addiction might be especially difficult to manage during the COVID-19 pandemic

A history of addiction and its psychiatric comorbidity might increase risk for COVID-19 harm. COVID-19 also might create conditions that threaten recovery. People in recovery often require daily interaction with care providers to access needed medication, such as methadone or buprenorphine. Others maintain their recovery through ongoing therapy and/or involvement in mutual help intervention groups. So, although addiction thrives on individuals' vulnerabilities, such as loss of health, loss of a loved one, or loss of a job, recovery from addiction often requires relying on supportive healthcare and social networks. The COVID-19 crisis and the importance of social distancing create barriers against these sources of support.

Social networks are particularly important during recovery from addiction

This means that during this unprecedented period of social distancing, we have to identify ways of connecting with others to garner and give support without being in their physical presence. Providers around the world are exploring new options for telemedicine, which provides one pathway of connection. Others are making self-help tools freely available. Some mutual help organizations are exploring ways to move their experience online. Notably, evidence from a recent Cochrane review suggests that peer-led Alcoholics Anonymous/twelve-step and professionally-delivered treatments might provide a useful pathway to abstinence. There are many pathways to recovery maintenance, and these all represent important possibilities.

What are some specific recommendations for maintaining recovery during a time of social distancing?

First, it remains important to have a plan for recovery, and to diligently work the plan. Your plan should anticipate what you expect might happen, including experiencing complicated emotions. Remember, emotions will pass and your plan should help you move through challenging ones.

Second, rely on your escape and avoidance skills by identifying alternative activities that respect social distancing, but conflict with addictive behavior. Such activities might include practicing mindfulness and relaxation, getting exercise, learning new skills, and communicating your goals and activities with loved ones and people who support you.

Third, activate supportive social networks. This might involve greater use of reliable social media sources for staying connected with apps such as FaceTime, Duo, and Skype, or just using the telephone. Make your needs clear to yourself and identify people who can help with those needs.

Fourth, identify paths for telemedicine with a care provider — or support from a mutual help sponsor. Many therapists and sponsors are offering remote sessions for the duration of this crisis. But, remember, taking home medications to manage addiction needs to be considered carefully. People at a safe place on the recovery path are the best candidates for taking home medications; those in a riskier place should continue to receive their medication with supervision or social monitoring.

During any crisis our resilience is tested

Resilience is the capacity to withstand and manage challenges. Proactive measures to protect health will build resilience, and help people avoid relapsing into harmful addiction-related behaviors. If a relapse happens, it is important to keep in mind that long-term recovery remains within reach. Relapse is a common feature of recovery, and it does not prevent someone from entering recovery again. Invest in yourself by using self-help tools. Reach out for help from professionals, a social network, or mutual help groups — from a distance — when you need it.

For more information, listen to our podcasts and see our Coronavirus Resource Center.

About the Authors

photo of Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS

Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS, Contributor

Dr. Howard Jeffrey Shaffer is the Morris E. Chafetz Associate Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Behavioral Sciences at Harvard Medical School; in addition, he is the Director of the Division on Addiction at the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS
photo of Debi LaPlante, PhD

Debi LaPlante, PhD, Contributor

Dr. Debi LaPlante is director of the division on addiction at the Cambridge Health Alliance, and an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. She joined the division in 2001 and is involved with its … See Full Bio
View all posts by Debi LaPlante, PhD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ever worry about your gambling? featured image

Staying Healthy

Ever worry about your gambling?
Beyond appetite suppression featured image

Mind & Mood

Beyond appetite suppression
Is online gambling harming you? featured image

Mind & Mood

Is online gambling harming you?
Addiction COVID-19 Healthcare Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.