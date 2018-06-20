Harvard Health Blog

Pathways into and out of addiction

By , Contributor

A group therapy session, one man is talking while the rest of the group listens

I am often asked, what is the best way to recover from addiction? There are as many pathways out of addiction as there are pathways into addiction. There is no single best or certain approach to recovery. For example, lapses and relapses are very common for any treatment approach. During the past four decades, this understanding has led me to develop clinical pragmatism.

As a clinician, my job has been to help people find an approach to dealing with addiction that is effective, possible, and sustainable. Early in my career, the struggle to find effective treatment approaches was played out against a backdrop of 12-step programs. This battle usually emerged as Alcoholics Anonymous versus professional treatment — a strictly abstinence approach versus something less strict and more mysterious. For example, recovering people battled with professionals who had little or no experience with the causes of addiction, total abstinence as a treatment outcome, or the use of medication during treatment.

Now, some of these battles still remain, but self-help groups and professionals have learned to work collaboratively in the best interest of recovering people — and argue less about what works best. A variety of research projects have demonstrated that there is no one best treatment. For example, new research shows that as Norman Zinberg, a seminal figure in the addiction field, often quipped, clinicians and self-help programs alike need to "meet people with addiction where they are and take them where they don't want to go!"

There is no "best" or one-size-fits-all mutual-help approach

A new longitudinal study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment reminds us, for example, that a variety of mutual help approaches seem to work about the same. In this study, the investigators examined different types of mutual support groups for people with alcohol use disorder. These included Women for Sobriety, LifeRing, SMART Recovery, and 12-step groups. When the researchers controlled the participants' alcohol recovery goals at baseline, there were no significant outcome differences between groups. The authors concluded that the findings "…tentatively suggest that clinicians, the courts, and others who assist and advise those with alcohol use disorder (AUD) consider referral to a broad array of mutual help options including WFS, LifeRing, and SMART." Nevertheless, we need to interpret these results with caution.

Researchers must be careful to avoid interpreting the absence of treatment group difference as evidence that supports treatment parity. There are many reasons that research can fail to identify treatment group distinctions; for example, many different types of people in the groups, insufficient follow-up, and a variety of other technical issues can mask genuine differences among treatment groups. Science rarely advances by resting on a foundation of "no difference" findings.

Absent one specific treatment that best helps people to escape addiction, we need to work with the whole portfolio of change agents. Self-directed, other-directed, and mutual support approaches can influence people and their attempts to change. Medication assisted treatment works and should be considered for people who might benefit from this option.

People with addiction mostly change on their own. We see only a small segment of people with addiction in treatment or self/mutual-help groups. However, some people do change with the assistance of professional treatment. Sometimes people enter treatment after they have made some changes and want to understand how to maintain these changes. They often want to know what led to their addiction in the first place. Still others change with the help of mutual support groups. Ultimately these varied pathways out of addiction represent variations of personal responsibility.

Social support and self-help can sustain change

Research shows that people who escape addiction are usually motivated by one or more of the following losses: loss of health, loss of a loved one, loss of a job. Ultimately, professional treatment and 12-step programs shift attention from a loss focus — what not to do — to a system that emphasizes what to do. Treatment and self-help provide the social support to encourage the work of changing and maintaining change.

The brass ring of addiction treatment is to identify which person, with which intervention and treatment provider, at which moment in their addiction experience, will have the most favorable change outcomes. Treatment outcomes are explained in large part by the quality of the relationship between the person with addiction and their care provider (such as a therapist or sponsor) or 12-step group.

Participants in 12-step programs and psychotherapy alike must learn to shift their attention from what they have lost to a perspective that emphasizes what people in recovery can and need to do going forward. Importantly, 12-step programs provide the ever-present social support system to encourage the doing.

Follow me on Twitter @howard_shaffer

References

The Heart and Soul of Change: What Works in Therapy. American Psychological Association.

What Works for Whom: Tailoring Psychotherapy to the Person. Journal of Clinical Psychology, February 2011.

Quitting Cocaine: The Struggle Against Impulse. Howard J. Shaffer and Stephanie B. Jones, Lexington Books.

A longitudinal study of the comparative efficacy of Women for Sobriety, LifeRing, SMART Recovery, and 12-step groups for those with AUD. Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, May 2018.

About the Author

photo of Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS

Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS, Contributor

Dr. Howard Jeffrey Shaffer is the Morris E. Chafetz Associate Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Behavioral Sciences at Harvard Medical School; in addition, he is the Director of the Division on Addiction at the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard J. Shaffer, PhD, CAS
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.