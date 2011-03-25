Meditation helps manage stress and other tips from Harvard Medical School

Harvard Health Blog
In early March, I had the privilege of participating in a seminar on stress at Harvard Medical School. The talk was part of a free series called the Longwood Seminars which covers common medical topics.
Although I was asked to talk about stress and the heart, I devoted most of the talk to basic points about stress—what it is, what it is good for, what it is not so good for, and how to manage it. It’s not the whole answer, mind you. The topic of stress is enormous and there are no simple rules for managing it. I made a few small, practical suggestions.
Even if you’re not worried about your heart, understanding a little about the relationship between stress and cardiovascular disease may give you some insight into the biology of stress.
You can view it here. Thanks for watching! I hope you find it useful. Let me know what you think.
