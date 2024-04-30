Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Wynne Armand, MD
Contributor
Dr. Wynne Armand is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she provides primary care; an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School; and associate director of the MGH Center for the Environment and Health. She is a faculty editor for MGH Primary Care Office InSite (PCOI), a website that provides patient information as well as guidelines for practicing physicians and health care staff. Dr. Armand earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine, where she also completed her internal medicine residency in a program dedicated to training physicians to become leaders in the care of the underserved. She has an interest in promoting climate-smart health care.
Posts by Wynne Armand, MD
Staying Healthy
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
Staying Healthy
How to stay healthy during a drought
Staying Healthy
Wildfires: How to cope when smoke affects air quality and health
Staying Healthy
Healthier planet, healthier people
Women's Health
How to choose period products
Staying Healthy
Have a gas stove? How to reduce pollution that may harm health
Staying Healthy
Even low-level air pollution may harm health
Staying Healthy
Air pollution: How to reduce harm to your health
Wynne Armand, MD
Pills and the planet: Environmentally-friendly steps for your medicine cabinet
Wynne Armand, MD
Fatty liver disease: What it is and what to do about it
Wynne Armand, MD
Travel tips: What you need to know before, during, and after you go abroad
Wynne Armand, MD
Heat related illness: How to keep your cool
Wynne Armand, MD
Keeping carbon monoxide out of your home
Wynne Armand, MD
Frozen (the cold will bother you…)
Wynne Armand, MD
H. pylori, a true stomach “bug”: Who should doctors test and treat?
Wynne Armand, MD
What’s the best way to quit smoking?
Wynne Armand, MD
Lung disease in smokers who don’t have COPD
Wynne Armand, MD
A monthly shot for opioid addiction: An option for some
Wynne Armand, MD
Guns and your health
Wynne Armand, MD
10 tips for mindful eating — just in time for the holidays
