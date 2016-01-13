Harvard Health Blog

Guns and your health

Gun-violence-and-health-blog
By , Contributor

People choose to own guns for several reasons: hunting, target shooting, collecting… The number one reason now is for protection.

As physicians, we too care about your protection. Our mission is to treat disease, promote quality of life, and prevent injury and death. We discuss matters of health and safety in a confidential, non-judgmental fashion. We ask about depression, domestic violence, and drugs. We make recommendations about practicing safe sex and wearing seatbelts. But some feel that physicians should not talk about guns. In fact, Florida has passed a law limiting such discussion. But guns do affect health and safety. In the United States, the number of deaths from guns continues to climb (now at roughly 33,000 per year, far more than any other developed country per capita) and is expected to surpass motor vehicle deaths for 2015. It is the second leading cause of death in children.

Death by association

Guns have been used successfully in self-defense. But the reality is that owning a gun is associated with an increased risk of family injury or death. Unintentional shootings and attempted or completed suicides far outweigh the use of guns in self-defense.

In fact, the more households that have guns within a particular state, the more gun deaths there are — even after adjusting for crime, unemployment, urbanization, alcohol, and poverty.

And what is intended to protect can be turned into a threat. In one review of unauthorized entry into homes, 1.5% of cases reported using a gun to defend themselves, but twice as many reported losing their gun to the intruder. What’s more, the majority of homicides (54%) are committed by someone known to the victim and an additional 25% were by family, mostly with guns. When there is access to guns in a household, the risk of a woman dying due to domestic violence increases fivefold.

Suicides

As gun ownership has increased, so has the number of suicides. Two-thirds of gun deaths are from suicides. Yet gun owners do not have more mental health issues, depression, or suicidal thoughts than those who do not own guns. The issue is the easier access. Nobody thinks it can happen to them or their loved ones, but many suicide attempts are unexpected and made on impulse.

Harm to children

Children also use guns to commit suicide; 82% of these suicides involve guns at home, mostly stored unlocked. When children attempt suicide, 90% are successful when guns are used, as compared with 5% with other means. It is hard to prevent because young people often act impulsively and there may be no early warning signs, such as suicidal thoughts.

Children are often shot accidentally by a friend or sibling. We think we know our children — but do not underestimate the secrets they keep. One study found that parents often incorrectly believed their children had never handled their guns. One-third of the children answered otherwise.

Choose wisely

Guns are your right and your choice. But know that though guns can protect, the odds are higher that they will hurt those they intend to save. Education and compromise can help us work toward acceptable ways to stem the rising tide of gun-related deaths. That’s why I will talk to my patients about gun safety.

What can you do?

  • If you are contemplating whether to keep a gun, consider the real risks to you and your family. If there is a history of domestic violence, or if someone in the household has depression, consider removing any guns.
  • If you choose to keep a gun, keep it locked away. Though this won’t eliminate all risk, locked-away guns will likely be less subject to theft and curious children. The Bureau of Justice estimates that 1.4 million guns were stolen between 2005 and 2010, mainly from household burglaries.
  • If you decide to keep a gun, store it unloaded, with the key and ammunition separate. Explore more advanced technology like storage locks with keyless fingerprint scans and newer gun safety features.
  • Before your child goes on a playdate, consider asking the parents if they have a gun and whether it’s stored safely. This may be hard at first. One day, it might get as easy as asking about food allergies and car seats for carpooling.
  • Talk to your children about what to do if they find a gun, or if their friend wants to show them a gun. Advise them, “Don’t touch the gun, leave the area immediately, and talk to an adult.”
  • Support firearm injury research so that we can better understand the problem and find solutions. The CDC firearm injury prevention research came to a halt after funding was barred for anything interpreted as promoting stricter gun laws.

 

About the Author

photo of Wynne Armand, MD

Wynne Armand, MD, Contributor

Dr. Wynne Armand is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she provides primary care; an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School; and associate director of the MGH Center for the Environment and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Wynne Armand, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.