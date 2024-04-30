photo of Stuart Quan, MD

Stuart Quan, MD

Contributing Editor

Dr. Quan is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. He did residency training in Internal Medicine at the University of Wisconsin, and fellowships in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and University of Arizona respectively. He moved to Havard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2007 where he currently is the Gerald E. McGinnis Professor of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Senior Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In addition, he is Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University of Arizona where he was Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Associate Head of the Department of Medicine, Program Director of the GCRC and Director of the Sleep Disorders Center. He was the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine (2004-2014) and is the initial recipient of an award for editorial excellence named in his honor. Dr. Quan also has served as the president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (1999-2000), been on the board of directors of the American Board of Sleep Medicine (1990-1996). a member of the Residency Review Committee for Internal Medicine of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education; and chair of the Sleep Medicine examination committee for the American Board of Internal Medicine. Recently, he was a member of the Steering Committee that developed the new sleep scoring manual for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and is currently the Editor of the Sleep and Health Education Program at Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine, Associate Editor of the Southwest Journal of Pulmonary and Critical Care and Deputy Editor of Sleep. He also is the Clinical Director of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is the recipient of the Nathaniel Kleitman Distinguished Service and William C. Dement Academic Achievement Awards, both conferred by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Dr. Quan’s current research activities focus on the epidemiology of sleep and sleep disorders, particularly sleep disordered breathing.

Posts by Stuart Quan, MD

Got pain? Get better sleep featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Got pain? Get better sleep
Home sleep studies may help identify sleep apnea featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Home sleep studies may help identify sleep apnea
Heart disease, sleep apnea, and the Darth Vader mask too? featured image

Heart Health

Heart disease, sleep apnea, and the Darth Vader mask too?
Pace to breathe — New treatments for sleep apnea featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Pace to breathe — New treatments for sleep apnea
Could lack of sleep trigger a food “addiction”? featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Could lack of sleep trigger a food “addiction”?
Awake, alert, and alive: Is two hours’ sleep enough? featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Awake, alert, and alive: Is two hours’ sleep enough?
Sleeping like a caveman? featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Sleeping like a caveman?
Too little sleep and too much weight: a dangerous duo featured image

Stuart Quan, MD

Too little sleep and too much weight: a dangerous duo
Result 1 - 8 of 8

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.