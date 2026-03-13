Contributor

Dr. Richard Lewis is an associate professor of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery, and associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. A board-certified neurologist who specializes in vestibular and balance disorders as well as otoneurology, he also directs the Jenks Vestibular Diagnostic Laboratory at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

He received his medical degree from Yale University prior to completing an internal medicine internship at Northwestern University. He then completed his residency in neurology and a four-year combined research and clinical fellowship in otoneurology at Johns Hopkins Hospital.