Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
How to increase appetite
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
What is the "gout diet"?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Kori Sauser Zachrison, MD, MSc
Contributor
Dr. Kori Sauser Zachrison is an associate professor of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on stroke systems of care, time-critical emergency care delivery, and telemedicine utilization in emergency medicine.
Dr. Zachrison earned her medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and completed her training in emergency medicine in the Northwestern University Emergency Medicine residency program. She received formal research training with a master’s in health and health care research from the University of Michigan as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar.
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
How to increase appetite
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
What is the "gout diet"?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease