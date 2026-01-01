Contributor

Dr. Kori Sauser Zachrison is an associate professor of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses on stroke systems of care, time-critical emergency care delivery, and telemedicine utilization in emergency medicine.

Dr. Zachrison earned her medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and completed her training in emergency medicine in the Northwestern University Emergency Medicine residency program. She received formal research training with a master’s in health and health care research from the University of Michigan as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar.