Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH
Contributor
Dr. Joseph Allen is an associate professor in the department of environmental health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program. He is the coauthor of Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Can Make You Sick — or Keep You Well, which was recognized as a Best Book of the Year by The New York Times and Fortune magazine.
Posts by Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?