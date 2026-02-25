Contributor

Dr. John W. Ostrominski is a fellow in cardiovascular medicine and an obesity medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, with specific interests in epidemiology, drug discovery, clinical trials, and health care delivery innovation.

Dr. Ostrominski earned his medical degree from the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He also served as a chief medical resident at the West Roxbury Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and holds a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.