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James Sawalla Guseh, MD

Contributor

Dr. James Sawalla Guseh is director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He trained at Harvard College and Harvard Medical School and completed his internal medicine residency at Mass General, where he also served as chief resident. His research focuses on human performance, aerobic fitness, and cardiovascular health; he is a recipient of the AHA Laennec Young Clinician Award, the Roman DeSanctis Clinical Scholar Award, and the Macomber Family Endowed Scholar in Cardiovascular Performance Innovation.

He is a primary author of the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology Scientific Statement on sports participation in athletes with cardiovascular abnormalities, and served as a lead author on the task force addressing myocarditis, pericardial disease, and other acquired cardiovascular conditions.

Recent Articles
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Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
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What is ventricular bigeminy?
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Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
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Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
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CPR on TV may be misleading
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How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
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FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
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Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
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4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
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