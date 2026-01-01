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David A. Sinclair, AO, PhD

Contributor

David A. Sinclair is a tenured professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. His pioneering work in genetics and aging biology has shaped understanding of the mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases, including research on sirtuins, NAD+ metabolism, and epigenetic reprogramming. His Information Theory of Aging is now a leading hypothesis for why we age.

Professor Sinclair served as founding director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School from 2005 to 2023. He is an Officer of the Order of Australia, inventor on more than 50 patents, has co-founded numerous successful companies, and is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Lifespan.

Recent Articles
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What factors speed up aging?
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New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
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The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
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High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
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Do gallstones always need treatment?
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Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
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Is MRI contrast dye safe?
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Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
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Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
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Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
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