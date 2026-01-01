Contributor

David A. Sinclair is a tenured professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. His pioneering work in genetics and aging biology has shaped understanding of the mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases, including research on sirtuins, NAD+ metabolism, and epigenetic reprogramming. His Information Theory of Aging is now a leading hypothesis for why we age.

Professor Sinclair served as founding director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School from 2005 to 2023. He is an Officer of the Order of Australia, inventor on more than 50 patents, has co-founded numerous successful companies, and is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Lifespan.