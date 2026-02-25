Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
Catherine M. DesRoches, DrPH, MSc
Contributor
Dr. Catherine M. DesRoches is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who specializes in health policy and emerging trends in health care delivery. She is the principal investigator of the OpenNotes Lab, which designs, evaluates, and guides innovations in clinical documentation, medical records, and patient engagement. She is also the program director for the Keane OpenNotes Fellowship in patient engagement and transparency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. DesRoches completed her doctorate in public health at Columbia University, and was a senior survey researcher and senior fellow at the Mathematica Policy Research. She has held faculty and research positions at Harvard Medical School, Simmons College, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized