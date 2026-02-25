Contributor

Dr. Catherine M. DesRoches is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who specializes in health policy and emerging trends in health care delivery. She is the principal investigator of the OpenNotes Lab, which designs, evaluates, and guides innovations in clinical documentation, medical records, and patient engagement. She is also the program director for the Keane OpenNotes Fellowship in patient engagement and transparency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. DesRoches completed her doctorate in public health at Columbia University, and was a senior survey researcher and senior fellow at the Mathematica Policy Research. She has held faculty and research positions at Harvard Medical School, Simmons College, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.