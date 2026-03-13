photo of Angelika Fretzen, PhD, MBA

Angelika Fretzen, PhD, MBA

Contributor

Angelika Fretzen serves as chief operating officer and technology translation director at the Wyss Institute, where she founded the Women’s Health Catalyst. In 2024 she received the Joseph B. Martin Dean’s Leadership Award for the Advancement of Women’s Careers at Harvard Medical School. Before joining Wyss, Angelika spent two decades in the pharmaceutical industry, including leading pharmaceutical development of Linzess at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Angelika completed her undergraduate studies in Germany, earned her PhD in chemistry in Switzerland, and conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard University. She holds an MBA from Suffolk University.

Posts by Angelika Fretzen, PhD, MBA

How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits? featured image

Preventive care

How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?
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Recent Articles
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How high blood pressure harms your health
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Time for a medication check-up?
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Risk factors for MCI and dementia
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Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
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How we make memories
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Treating mild cognitive impairment
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Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
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Cholesterol's various forms
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Stopping a medication?
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How to fall without injury
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