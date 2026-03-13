Contributor

Angelika Fretzen serves as chief operating officer and technology translation director at the Wyss Institute, where she founded the Women’s Health Catalyst. In 2024 she received the Joseph B. Martin Dean’s Leadership Award for the Advancement of Women’s Careers at Harvard Medical School. Before joining Wyss, Angelika spent two decades in the pharmaceutical industry, including leading pharmaceutical development of Linzess at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Angelika completed her undergraduate studies in Germany, earned her PhD in chemistry in Switzerland, and conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard University. She holds an MBA from Suffolk University.