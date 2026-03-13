How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Angelika Fretzen, PhD, MBA
Contributor
Angelika Fretzen serves as chief operating officer and technology translation director at the Wyss Institute, where she founded the Women’s Health Catalyst. In 2024 she received the Joseph B. Martin Dean’s Leadership Award for the Advancement of Women’s Careers at Harvard Medical School. Before joining Wyss, Angelika spent two decades in the pharmaceutical industry, including leading pharmaceutical development of Linzess at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Angelika completed her undergraduate studies in Germany, earned her PhD in chemistry in Switzerland, and conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard University. She holds an MBA from Suffolk University.
Posts by Angelika Fretzen, PhD, MBA
Preventive care
How can technology help people manage their health between - and during - doctor visits?
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury