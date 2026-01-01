What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
Allen Steere, MD
Contributor
Dr. Allen Steere serves as the Morse Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and as a member of the rheumatology division at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research has focused on the elucidation of Lyme disease. Highlights include the discovery of the disease in 1976, descriptions of the clinical manifestation of the illness, as well as treatment and vaccine studies. Currently, as a principal investigator in the MGH Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, he is researching how certain infectious agents may trigger autoimmune phenomena leading to chronic illness.
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak