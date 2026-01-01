Contributor

Dr. Allen Steere serves as the Morse Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and as a member of the rheumatology division at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research has focused on the elucidation of Lyme disease. Highlights include the discovery of the disease in 1976, descriptions of the clinical manifestation of the illness, as well as treatment and vaccine studies. Currently, as a principal investigator in the MGH Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, he is researching how certain infectious agents may trigger autoimmune phenomena leading to chronic illness.