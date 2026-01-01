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Allen Steere, MD

Contributor

Dr. Allen Steere serves as the Morse Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and as a member of the rheumatology division at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His research has focused on the elucidation of Lyme disease. Highlights include the discovery of the disease in 1976, descriptions of the clinical manifestation of the illness, as well as treatment and vaccine studies. Currently, as a principal investigator in the MGH Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, he is researching how certain infectious agents may trigger autoimmune phenomena leading to chronic illness.

Recent Articles
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What factors speed up aging?
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New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
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The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
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High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
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Do gallstones always need treatment?
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Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
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Is MRI contrast dye safe?
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Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
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Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
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Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
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