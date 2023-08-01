National task force proposes updated breast cancer screening recommendations

Women at average risk for breast cancer should get screened every other year starting at age 40, according to new draft guidelines from an independent national panel of experts.

Released May 9, 2023, by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the proposed recommendations update the group's earlier advice suggesting women undergo mammograms every other year starting at age 50. The new advice also largely aligns with 2022 guidelines by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of leading cancer centers, which recommends annual mammograms for women at average risk of breast cancer.