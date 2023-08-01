Women's Health
National task force proposes updated breast cancer screening recommendations
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Women at average risk for breast cancer should get screened every other year starting at age 40, according to new draft guidelines from an independent national panel of experts.
Released May 9, 2023, by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the proposed recommendations update the group's earlier advice suggesting women undergo mammograms every other year starting at age 50. The new advice also largely aligns with 2022 guidelines by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of leading cancer centers, which recommends annual mammograms for women at average risk of breast cancer.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.