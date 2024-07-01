Menopause and long COVID: What's the connection?

Before the pandemic, Beth was just beginning to experience erratic periods, mood swings, fatigue, and other signs of perimenopause. But after she caught the SARS-CoV-2 virus — and especially after the infection morphed into long COVID — Beth's woes worsened. Short-term memory lapses, along with severe hot flashes and brain fog, joined her prior problems, creating a confusing slurry of symptoms.

"She attributed many of these new symptoms to long COVID, but they're also symptoms we may see as perimenopause progresses," says Dr. Tara Iyer, director of the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. "I couldn't tell her if one condition was making the other worse."