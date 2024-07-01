Women's Health
Menopause and long COVID: What's the connection?
With overlapping symptoms, women struggling with both conditions can have trouble getting the help they need.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Before the pandemic, Beth was just beginning to experience erratic periods, mood swings, fatigue, and other signs of perimenopause. But after she caught the SARS-CoV-2 virus — and especially after the infection morphed into long COVID — Beth's woes worsened. Short-term memory lapses, along with severe hot flashes and brain fog, joined her prior problems, creating a confusing slurry of symptoms.
"She attributed many of these new symptoms to long COVID, but they're also symptoms we may see as perimenopause progresses," says Dr. Tara Iyer, director of the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. "I couldn't tell her if one condition was making the other worse."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.