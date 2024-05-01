HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk

Women with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) — a well-known cause of cervical cancer — may face a higher risk of dying from heart disease, new research suggests.

Published online Feb. 7, 2024, by the European Heart Journal, the study included more than 163,000 young and middle-aged Korean women without heart disease. As part of a national health exam, they were screened for high-risk HPV and tracked for up to 17 years. After adjusting for factors that affect heart disease risk, researchers found that women infected with high-risk HPV were four times more likely to die of heart disease than uninfected women.