Women's Health
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Women with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) — a well-known cause of cervical cancer — may face a higher risk of dying from heart disease, new research suggests.
Published online Feb. 7, 2024, by the European Heart Journal, the study included more than 163,000 young and middle-aged Korean women without heart disease. As part of a national health exam, they were screened for high-risk HPV and tracked for up to 17 years. After adjusting for factors that affect heart disease risk, researchers found that women infected with high-risk HPV were four times more likely to die of heart disease than uninfected women.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.