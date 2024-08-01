Women's Health

Depression more likely during perimenopause than before or after

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo of a woman sitting at a table holding a mug; her other hand is on her forehead and she looks distressed

Women in perimenopause are significantly more likely to experience depression than either before or after this stage, a new analysis suggests.

The analysis, published July 15, 2024, in the Journal of Affective Disorders, reviewed seven earlier studies involving nearly 12,000 women to determine whether different stages of menopause were associated with varying depression risks. Participants' symptoms were measured using standardized questionnaires that gauged factors such as lack of interest in activities, sleep problems, and low mood.

Researchers found that women in perimenopause — which typically lasts for three to five years before menopause and may involve mood changes — were 40% more likely to experience depression than either premenopausal or postmenopausal women. The findings emphasize the importance of screening women for depression during perimenopause and providing necessary support, study authors said.

Image: © digitalskillet/Getty Images

You might also be interested in…

Menopause and Perimenopause: Taking charge of the transition

Perimenopause is the long transition that precedes menopause. During this stage, your periods may become irregular and you may experience hot flashes and other changes.There are many things you can do to get through “the change” in the best shape possible. This guide will help you better understand the biological factors that underlie perimenopause and menopause and the symptoms you may experience. We’ll provide options on how to manage this change and offer advice about steps you can take now to ensure your long-term health.

Read More

