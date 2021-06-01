Women's Health

Breast centers out of step with federal mammography recommendations

By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Research we're watching

Breast care centers often don’t follow federal guidelines when advising women on timing of mammograms, according to a research letter published online March 15, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women get mammograms every two years from age 50 to age 74. Women with specific risk factors for breast cancer may be encouraged to start screening earlier or to have more frequent exams.

The letter’s authors looked at 606 breast care centers. A majority of those that offered a recommendation called for earlier, more frequent screenings. Specifically, 87.2% of them encouraged women to begin mammography at age 40, and 80% suggested annual screenings. Following these recommendations could increase the risk of harm from mammography — such as false-positive results and resulting unnecessary procedures — without reducing the number of deaths from breast cancer.

If you’re uncertain when to start and how often to undergo breast cancer screening, the best course of action is to discuss your unique circumstances with your doctor.

