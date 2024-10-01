How is PSA used to monitor prostate cancer?
Effects of sleep deprivation
Progressive relaxation techniques for insomnia
Prescription insomnia medications: What to know
How to test for sleep apnea: At home or in a lab
How sleep deprivation can harm your health
Extreme heat endangers older adults: What to know and do
Want to cool down? 14 ideas to try
What is a PSA test and how is it used?
Blood sugar–friendly fruits if you have diabetes
Try This
Articles
Try this: Hydration packs
A hydration pack is a backpack designed for almost any kind of outdoor activity that carries large amounts of water and allows easy, hands-free access, which provides a convenient way to stay hydrated without needing to stop for frequent water refills.
What’s involved with hand therapy
Hand therapy is an effective way to overcome lost hand function due to injuries or underlying conditions. A course of therapy typically lasts for six weeks. It involves working with a certified hand therapist (CHT) who can develop and then guide someone through a tailored program of physical and functional exercises. CHTs also can make splints, offer emotional support, and help people learn to manage hand pain and swelling. It’s best to start hand therapy before an injured hand has healed completely.
Do I need to clean my ears?
Earwax should be removed only if it causes problems with hearing, ringing in the ears, or an earache. To unblock the wax, people can use an over-the-counter ear-cleaning treatment to flush it out. If this is not successful, see your doctor.
Cold plunges: Healthy or harmful for your heart?
The purported health benefits of cold plunges include less stress, better sleep, and enhanced immunity, but the evidence is thin. While the practice may ease muscle soreness after intense exercise, it may have detrimental effects on gains in muscle power and strength. Because the shock of cold water on the skin can raise heart rate and blood pressure, people with cardiovascular disease (especially heart rhythm abnormalities) should avoid the practice.
Try this: Soothe those dry eyes
Many home remedies can soothe tired, dry eyes, such as applying warm compresses, taking regular breaks from electronics, staying hydrated, and using artificial tears. People who struggle using eye drops can try over-the-counter devices that make application easier.
Try this: Different probiotics
Yogurt is a popular source for probiotics, the "good" live bacteria a person's diet needs to counterbalance harmful bacteria in the gut. But there are other choices available, such as kefir, kimchi, kombucha, miso, and tempeh.
Try this: Put on some weight
Wearing a weighted vest can make exercises more challenging and place extra pressure on the bones, which may help maintain bone mass by stimulating the growth of new bone cells. They can be worn while walking, running, or doing body-weight or free-weight exercises.
Try this: Build a healthier sandwich
Sandwiches are the essential everyday, anytime meal. To make a healthy, sandwich, make sure it contains lean protein, whole grains, and a hefty serving of vegetables.
Try this: The ABCs of loosening stiff muscles
A three-move routine—arm sweep, back bend, and chair pose—can help loosen stiff muscles in the shoulders, back, and legs.
Try this: Helping the medicine go down easier
People who have trouble swallowing pills can try several strategies, such as changing head position when swallowing, adding pills to food that's easy to swallow, and breaking up pills into smaller pieces.
