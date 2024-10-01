Hand therapy is an effective way to overcome lost hand function due to injuries or underlying conditions. A course of therapy typically lasts for six weeks. It involves working with a certified hand therapist (CHT) who can develop and then guide someone through a tailored program of physical and functional exercises. CHTs also can make splints, offer emotional support, and help people learn to manage hand pain and swelling. It’s best to start hand therapy before an injured hand has healed completely.