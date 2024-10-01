Staying Healthy
Try this: Helping the medicine go down easier
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Some people who have no problem swallowing food and liquids still struggle when taking pills. If you have trouble making the medicine go down, try any of these remedies.
Use a bottle. Fill a plastic water or soda bottle with water. Put the tablet on your tongue and close your lips tightly around the bottle opening. Take a drink, keeping contact between the bottle and your lips and using a sucking motion to swallow the water and pill. Don't let air get into the bottle.
