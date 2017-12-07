Recent Blog Articles
Thyroid Archive
Articles
Could I have hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland falls short in producing hormones that regulate functions such as metabolism, heart rate, and digestion. Symptoms include weight gain, fatigue, menstrual irregularities, forgetfulness, dry skin and hair, and feeling cold.
Got a goiter?
An enlarged thyroid, called a goiter, or nodules on the gland are quite common, especially in women. Doctors pat down the neck during physical exams to help detect these conditions. Treatment depends on whether a lesion is cancerous or causing severe symptoms. Some goiters or nodules are simply monitored over time.
Why do I feel so cold all the time?
Several conditions can cause people to feel cold when others are warm. These include low body weight, skipping meals, feeling fatigued, and having a thyroid condition or a low red blood cell count (anemia).
Are women being over-diagnosed with thyroid cancer?
Reduce the health risks from "forever chemicals"
Baby, it's cold inside
Some older adults feel cold frequently. This may result from age-related physical changes or an underlying condition. Examples of underlying conditions that might make a person feel cold include anemia, an underactive thyroid, diabetic neuropathy, peripheral artery disease, or Raynaud's phenomenon. People who experience coldness that interferes with their daily activities or sleep should talk to a doctor about it.
What can I do for my excessive sweating?
Could your breast implants be making you sick?
Many women are reporting symptoms they believe are associated with their breast implants. Sometimes called breast implant illness, this combination of vague symptoms—such as hair loss, fatigue, anxiety, and depression—is also associated with a number of other conditions, including menopause, thyroid problems, and autoimmune conditions. Researchers are now working with patient advocacy groups to better understand the problem. Experts recommend that women understand the potential risks and benefits of breast implants before having the surgical procedure.
