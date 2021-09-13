Tough to swallow

Published December 1, 2021

Losing the ability to properly swallow should not be attributed to older age. If older adults have persistent trouble swallowing, like the sensation something is stuck in their throat, or if it’s painful to swallow, it could be a sign of an underlying problem and should be checked out. Treatment depends on the source of the swallowing problem, but might include medication, lifestyle changes, and in some cases, surgery.