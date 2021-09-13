Throat Archive

7 organs or glands you may do just fine without

Removing tonsils in childhood was once routine care for healthy children, but is no longer recommended. Why are some organs and glands — appendix, tonsils, adenoids and more — considered expendable and why do we have them if they're not needed?

Why are you coughing at night?

Several health issues are associated with nighttime coughing. Some of the most common are postnasal drip, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), medication side effects, and heart failure. When a new nighttime cough lasts more than a few weeks, it's important to go to a doctor to rule out dangerous causes, such as heart failure. The doctor can also determine if a drug side effect, postnasal drip, or GERD is causing the cough, and prescribe medications to treat the condition.

Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try

When you have a cold, it's normal to feel mucus sitting at the back of your throat, and to have the urge to clear it. Typically this sensation lasts just a few days, but what happens if it lingers for weeks or months?

Sore throat soothers

Most sore throats are caused by non-life-threatening conditions or certain behaviors. But sometimes a sore throat may be an indication of COVID-19. One should call the doctor if experiencing difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, a high fever, or a cough that produces blood. Ways to relieve sore throat pain include staying hydrated, using over-the-counter painkillers, drinking warm liquids, using cough drops, using a spray or lozenge that contains an oral anesthetic to numb the throat, and treating an underlying condition causing sore throat pain.

Tough to swallow

Losing the ability to properly swallow should not be attributed to older age. If older adults have persistent trouble swallowing, like the sensation something is stuck in their throat, or if it’s painful to swallow, it could be a sign of an underlying problem and should be checked out. Treatment depends on the source of the swallowing problem, but might include medication, lifestyle changes, and in some cases, surgery.
The sore throat checklist: What parents need to know

Children get sore throats all the time — and most of the time they are nothing to worry about. But it is important for parents to know the common causes of sore throats, and to be aware that that certain instances are serious and should be seen by a doctor immediately.

