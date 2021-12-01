Sore throat soothers

Struggling with the sting of a sore throat probably won't keep you from your daily activities. But sore throat pain is hard to ignore, and it's something you just want to get rid of — fast. A sore throat may also signal a condition that needs your doctor's attention. Here's what you need to know about that pain and how to soothe it.

Sore throat triggers

Most sore throats are caused by non-life-threatening conditions or certain behaviors.