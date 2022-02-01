Recent Articles
Shoulders Archive
Articles
Can platelet-rich plasma injections heal your joints?
Platelet-rich plasma injections are used to reduce pain and speed healing for a number of common problems that affect the tendons, muscles, and joints, ranging from arthritis to shoulder pain. But a growing body of research shows that they may not be effective for some conditions, including knee osteoarthritis, ankle osteoarthritis, and Achilles tendinitis. There is some evidence that it may be effective for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow). People should consider whether there is a better option before undergoing PRP injections.
Two common shoulder injuries and how to avoid them
Two categories of shoulder injuries are particularly common among older adults: rotator cuff injuries and shoulder bone fractures. The key to warding off shoulder injuries is to keep the joints healthy, strong, and flexible. Many of the strategies to do this are the same ones that will reduce fall or fracture risk. Examples include weight-bearing activity, stretching, improving balance, and eating a healthy diet. Other strategies include strengthening the shoulder muscles, stretching the shoulders right before activity that requires shoulder power, and removing fall hazards from the home.
Recent Articles
Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
Let's not call it cancer
Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
