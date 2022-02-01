Shoulders Archive

Articles

Can platelet-rich plasma injections heal your joints?

Platelet-rich plasma injections are used to reduce pain and speed healing for a number of common problems that affect the tendons, muscles, and joints, ranging from arthritis to shoulder pain. But a growing body of research shows that they may not be effective for some conditions, including knee osteoarthritis, ankle osteoarthritis, and Achilles tendinitis. There is some evidence that it may be effective for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow). People should consider whether there is a better option before undergoing PRP injections.

Two common shoulder injuries and how to avoid them

Two categories of shoulder injuries are particularly common among older adults: rotator cuff injuries and shoulder bone fractures. The key to warding off shoulder injuries is to keep the joints healthy, strong, and flexible. Many of the strategies to do this are the same ones that will reduce fall or fracture risk. Examples include weight-bearing activity, stretching, improving balance, and eating a healthy diet. Other strategies include strengthening the shoulder muscles, stretching the shoulders right before activity that requires shoulder power, and removing fall hazards from the home.

