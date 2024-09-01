Prostate Cancer Archive

Let's not call it cancer

Roughly one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives, but these cancers usually aren't life-threatening. The least risky form of the disease occurs frequently with age, will not metastasize to other parts of the body, and it doesn't require any immediate treatment. So, should it even be called cancer?

A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer

Researchers are developing tools for predicting how fast prostate cancer might progress; among the most promising are those that count circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in blood samples. Research shows that high CTC counts predict poorer survival and faster disease progression. But they are also predictive for early-stage metastatic prostate cancer that still responds to hormonal therapy.

Transperineal prostate biopsies linked with lower infection risk

In a 2024 study, transperineal prostate biopsies were less likely to cause infections than traditional transrectal biopsies. Transperineal biopsies retrieve tissue samples using a thin needle inserted through the skin between the scrotum and rectum.

A healthy diet may help keep prostate cancer growth in check

A 2024 study suggests that men who follow active surveillance for their low-grade prostate cancer may reduce the risk of their cancer becoming more aggressive if they maintain a healthier diet, which can help reduce inflammation.

Prostate cancer: Short-course radiation as effective as longer-term treatments

Radiation therapy for prostate cancer used to involve weeks or months of treatment. Today, radiation delivery is moving toward higher doses given with fewer sessions over shorter durations. Results from a clinical trial show that the two types of therapy offer the same long-term benefits.

Prostate cancer treatments: What you need to know

There are three main treatment options for men whose prostate cancer has grown and become more likely to spread: surgical removal of the prostate, radiation to destroy the cancer cells, and hormone therapy to slow the cancer's growth. One aspect of treatment men should consider is the possibility of side effects. Understanding how common they are and their potential consequences can help men with their treatment choices.

Could imaging scans replace biopsies during prostate cancer screening?

Abnormal results on a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening test for cancer are typically followed by a systematic biopsy. But systematic biopsies can be problematic, and researchers are seeking alternatives. A large European study provides encouraging evidence favoring a different approach that uses MRI instead of biopsy.

Keeping score of prostate cancer

Men with high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels often get a biopsy of prostate tissue to check for cancer. The results of the biopsy are calculated to create a Gleason score, which helps doctors assess whether the cancer is low-, medium-, or high-risk. Based on that information, doctors may recommend that a man follow active surveillance (in which he monitors his PSA for changes) or begin cancer treatment.

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?

The specialized cells of our immune systems help to keep us healthy and free of infectious diseases. Immunotherapies teach those same cells to recognize and destroy cancer. Researchers are reporting promising results with a different method that involves engineered cells studded with receptors that bind to specific targets on cancer cells.

What kinds of cancer screenings should men get as they age?

Of the cancer screening tests for men, tests for colon cancer has the strongest evidence for benefit. Men who opt in for prostate cancer screening may have more options beyond PSA blood testing to more accurately identify aggressive cancers. Other screening tests such as full body scans have not been shown to improve outcomes.

