How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Metabolic syndrome Archive
Articles
Weaning off a GLP-1? Tips for the transition
Research suggests that people who stop taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs typically regain all the weight they lost in under two years. To sustain their progress, these people should eat more protein, fiber, and healthy fats; eat on a consistent schedule; exercise; and prioritize sleep.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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