Regular exercise improves brain regions linked with memory

Regular exercise improves brain regions linked with memory

A 2023 study found that people who engaged in moderate or vigorous exercise an average of four days a week had more brain mass in regions associated with cognitive skills like memory and learning, compared with people who did not exercise.

Try this: Look, snap, and connect for better memory recall

Try this: Look, snap, and connect for better memory recall

Mnemonics are techniques for recalling information. One type of mnemonic is called "look, snap, connect," which uses visualization, word association, and storytelling to help solidify a memory so people can recall it later.

Lending a helping hand

Lending a helping hand

People who devote time to helping others are often happier than those who don't. Serving others also helps brain health by increasing social connections, which can protect against loneliness and depression, and improving executive function skills like planning, attention, and remembering tasks. Common ways to help others include volunteering, mentoring, random acts of kindness, and seeing life from another person's perspective.

Mastering memory maintenance

Mastering memory maintenance

Memory loss is a pervasive worry. Dementia will affect an estimated nine million Americans by 2030 and 12 million by 2040. A 2023 study suggests six healthy lifestyle factors can significantly slow memory decline: eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking, not drinking alcohol, being socially active, and engaging in brain-challenging activities. Another 2023 study suggests regular Internet use may be linked to a lower risk of dementia.

When to worry about your memory

When to worry about your memory

Most older adults experience occasional "senior moments" when they forget names, misplace objects, or have difficulty following conversations. While these types of memory issues may come and go, it's when they become more frequent or severe or if new problems emerge that signals a potential issue. A doctor can help determine if underlying issues may be causing memory problems and whether further neuropsychological evaluation is needed.

Can a multivitamin improve your memory?

Can a multivitamin improve your memory?

Recently published research suggests that a daily multivitamin may improve memory enough such that it can function as if you were three years younger. We take a closer look at the study.

Can a healthy lifestyle ward off memory decline?

Can a healthy lifestyle ward off memory decline?

A 2023 study involving more than 29,000 older adults without dementia, followed for 10 years, suggested that people who stuck to at least four healthy lifestyle habits had significantly slower memory decline than people who didn't practice any healthy habits.

Can electrical brain stimulation boost attention, memory, and more?

Can electrical brain stimulation boost attention, memory, and more?

Therapies using an electric current for brain stimulation are not new, but marketing devices for home use is a relatively recent phenomenon. While claims include better energy, focus, mood and more, current evidence doesn't support this and the FDA hasn't cleared these devices.

Bring a fuzzy memory back into focus

Bring a fuzzy memory back into focus

Keeping the brain as healthy as possible might help slow the fuzzy thinking that develops with age-related brain changes. The best way to stay sharp is by living a healthy lifestyle: exercising regularly (at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, like brisk walking), sleeping for seven to nine hours per night, eating a Mediterranean-style diet, managing stress, socializing, and learning new things. Doing crossword puzzles may also help sharpen cognition. So might treatment for underlying health conditions, such as depression or thyroid disease.

How can I tell if I have a concussion?

How can I tell if I have a concussion?

Concussions occur when the brain bumps or twists inside the skull after a blow to the head. Signs of concussion include headache, eye pain or fatigue, neck pain or stiffness, imbalance, impaired depth perception, difficulty remembering, or sleep pattern changes.

