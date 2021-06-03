Recent Blog Articles
Medical Research Archive
Articles
Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?
A new study from the National Institutes of Health has performed more diverse and extensive biological measurements of people experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome than any previous research. Here's what they found and what it means.
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
If you've ever tried to lose weight, you've probably heard the advice to drink water before a meal because it makes you feel fuller and you'll stop eating sooner. It seems like a reasonable idea — but does it work? And if it doesn't, why do people think it does?
Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection
Even though motorcycles are riskier than other modes of transportation, the number of motorcycles registered in the US has doubled in the past 20 years. A study examined whether large gatherings of bikers would lead to more fatal accidents and an increase in rates of organ donation.
Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival
When prostate cancer spreads beyond the gland, it has been treated with hormone therapy, but there are challenging side effects. A new study shows that a different treatment option involving radiation can allow some men to delay or avoid hormone therapy.
The rise of computational medicine
Harvard Medical School has created a large department dedicated to developing and teaching young scientists about the emerging field of computational medicine. This field uses new mathematical techniques to make sense of the thousands of numbers generated in experiments measuring various molecules. Analyzing such "big data" was once unimaginable. Now, scientists have the tools to do it, and to compare tissue of people with and without a disease to find out which molecules are different.
The case of the bad placebo
A trial from 2019 showed a medication dramatically reduced triglyceride levels in participants, but subsequent analysis found that the placebo used in the trial may have negatively affected those assigned to take it.
A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis
The vast majority of diseases do not have a single cause; rather, multiple factors combine to cause a disease. Growing evidence suggests that several viruses may be triggers of multiple sclerosis, and a long-term study found evidence that an infection with a common virus can be an important contributing factor in MS.
What it takes to achieve world-changing scientific breakthroughs
In science, true breakthroughs are rare. Some are the result of fortunate accidents, while others come from scientists with the will to pursue a dream despite challenges and obstacles. And when such breakthroughs do happen –– think of penicillin or COVID vaccines –– the whole world benefits from them.
Wondering about a headline-grabbing drug? Read on
News stories frequently tout "breakthrough" drugs, but how often does this turn out to be true? When you read or hear about the results of a study for a new medication, these steps can help you ask questions to get the full story and a better sense of what it might mean for your health.
Should we track all breakthrough cases of COVID-19?
Despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, a small number of people develop cases even after being fully vaccinated. Most of these "breakthrough" cases are mild or moderate, and the CDC has decided to track only the ones that require hospitalization, which has disadvantages.
