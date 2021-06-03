Medical Research Archive

Articles

Read More about Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?
Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?

Is chronic fatigue syndrome all in your brain?

A new study from the National Institutes of Health has performed more diverse and extensive biological measurements of people experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome than any previous research. Here's what they found and what it means.

Read More about Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?

Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?

If you've ever tried to lose weight, you've probably heard the advice to drink water before a meal because it makes you feel fuller and you'll stop eating sooner. It seems like a reasonable idea — but does it work? And if it doesn't, why do people think it does?

Read More about Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection
Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection

Motorcycle rallies and organ donation: A curious connection

Even though motorcycles are riskier than other modes of transportation, the number of motorcycles registered in the US has doubled in the past 20 years. A study examined whether large gatherings of bikers would lead to more fatal accidents and an increase in rates of organ donation.

 

Read More about Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival
Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival

Prostate cancer: Zapping metastatic tumors with radiation improves survival

When prostate cancer spreads beyond the gland, it has been treated with hormone therapy, but there are challenging side effects. A new study shows that a different treatment option involving radiation can allow some men to delay or avoid hormone therapy.

Read More about The rise of computational medicine
The rise of computational medicine

The rise of computational medicine

Harvard Medical School has created a large department dedicated to developing and teaching young scientists about the emerging field of computational medicine. This field uses new mathematical techniques to make sense of the thousands of numbers generated in experiments measuring various molecules. Analyzing such "big data" was once unimaginable. Now, scientists have the tools to do it, and to compare tissue of people with and without a disease to find out which molecules are different.

Read More about The case of the bad placebo
The case of the bad placebo

The case of the bad placebo

A trial from 2019 showed a medication dramatically reduced triglyceride levels in participants, but subsequent analysis found that the placebo used in the trial may have negatively affected those assigned to take it.

Read More about A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis
A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis

A common virus may be one contributing cause of multiple sclerosis

The vast majority of diseases do not have a single cause; rather, multiple factors combine to cause a disease. Growing evidence suggests that several viruses may be triggers of multiple sclerosis, and a long-term study found evidence that an infection with a common virus can be an important contributing factor in MS.

Read More about What it takes to achieve world-changing scientific breakthroughs
What it takes to achieve world-changing scientific breakthroughs

What it takes to achieve world-changing scientific breakthroughs

In science, true breakthroughs are rare. Some are the result of fortunate accidents, while others come from scientists with the will to pursue a dream despite challenges and obstacles. And when such breakthroughs do happen –– think of penicillin or COVID vaccines –– the whole world benefits from them.

 

Read More about Wondering about a headline-grabbing drug? Read on
Wondering about a headline-grabbing drug? Read on

Wondering about a headline-grabbing drug? Read on

News stories frequently tout "breakthrough" drugs, but how often does this turn out to be true? When you read or hear about the results of a study for a new medication, these steps can help you ask questions to get the full story and a better sense of what it might mean for your health.

Read More about Should we track all breakthrough cases of COVID-19?
Should we track all breakthrough cases of COVID-19?

Should we track all breakthrough cases of COVID-19?

Despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, a small number of people develop cases even after being fully vaccinated. Most of these "breakthrough" cases are mild or moderate, and the CDC has decided to track only the ones that require hospitalization, which has disadvantages.

Result 1 - 10 of 61

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.