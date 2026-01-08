How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) Archive
Articles
Easing the emotional burden of IBS
People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often struggle with stress, anxiety, and depression. Cognitive behavioral therapy and gut-directed hypnotherapy have the strongest evidence for treating these IBS-related issues. Other interventions like aerobic exercise, yoga, acupuncture, and biofeedback also may be helpful.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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