How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)/heartburn/acid reflux Archive
Articles
Another way to manage GERD
Vonoprazan (Voquezna) is the first available drug in a new class of GERD medications called P-CABs, which block stomach acid more quickly and consistently than traditional treatments. For people with more severe symptoms who don't improve with other treatments, P-CABs offer a helpful treatment option.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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