Noise exposure may raise risks of cardiovascular problems

A 2023 study suggests that long-term exposure to transportation noise from cars, trucks, trains, and planes is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?

Trees enhance our lives by releasing oxygen, reducing pollution, and preventing flooding. Beyond all of these benefits, there is growing evidence that just being around trees and green spaces improves mood and overall health.

West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness

How to stay healthy during a drought

With climate change, rising temperatures are making many regions dry within the US and beyond. The effects of droughts on the planet and our health are complex, and include water shortages, higher risk of disease, changes in habitability, and worse air quality.

Bedbug invasion?

Bedbugs are tiny, flightless insects that feed on the blood of sleeping people and animals. After being nearly eradicated more than 50 years ago, bedbugs are now more resistant to pesticides and have resurged over the past decade. Bedbugs don't transmit diseases, but some people have an allergic response to their saliva. People can keep bedbugs from getting into their home by inspecting hotel bedding, unpacking clothes directly into a hot washer or dryer, keeping coats isolated while visiting others, and inspecting used furniture before bringing it home.

Bed bug bites: How to identify them, get relief, and prevent future bites

Weather and air pollution linked to heart-related hospitalizations

Lower temperatures, high wind speed, atmospheric pressure, high precipitation, and high degrees of pollution may raise the risk of being hospitalized for serious heart-related conditions. Modeling these factors may help forecast future heart problems.

Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do

Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.

Hot weather hikes: Staying safe when temperatures spike

Summer is a great time to take a hike, but it's essential to make sure you're prepared for the weather and conditions where you are. Hiking safely and planning ahead will make your trek more enjoyable.

Wildfires: How to cope when smoke affects air quality and health

Wildfire smoke contributes greatly to poor air quality, and as wildfires become more frequent due to climate change and drier conditions, more of us and more of our communities are at risk for health harms.

