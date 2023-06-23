Bedbugs are tiny, flightless insects that feed on the blood of sleeping people and animals. After being nearly eradicated more than 50 years ago, bedbugs are now more resistant to pesticides and have resurged over the past decade. Bedbugs don't transmit diseases, but some people have an allergic response to their saliva. People can keep bedbugs from getting into their home by inspecting hotel bedding, unpacking clothes directly into a hot washer or dryer, keeping coats isolated while visiting others, and inspecting used furniture before bringing it home.