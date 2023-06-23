Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Environmental health Archive
Articles
Noise exposure may raise risks of cardiovascular problems
A 2023 study suggests that long-term exposure to transportation noise from cars, trucks, trains, and planes is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
Trees enhance our lives by releasing oxygen, reducing pollution, and preventing flooding. Beyond all of these benefits, there is growing evidence that just being around trees and green spaces improves mood and overall health.
How to stay healthy during a drought
With climate change, rising temperatures are making many regions dry within the US and beyond. The effects of droughts on the planet and our health are complex, and include water shortages, higher risk of disease, changes in habitability, and worse air quality.
Bedbug invasion?
Bedbugs are tiny, flightless insects that feed on the blood of sleeping people and animals. After being nearly eradicated more than 50 years ago, bedbugs are now more resistant to pesticides and have resurged over the past decade. Bedbugs don't transmit diseases, but some people have an allergic response to their saliva. People can keep bedbugs from getting into their home by inspecting hotel bedding, unpacking clothes directly into a hot washer or dryer, keeping coats isolated while visiting others, and inspecting used furniture before bringing it home.
Weather and air pollution linked to heart-related hospitalizations
Lower temperatures, high wind speed, atmospheric pressure, high precipitation, and high degrees of pollution may raise the risk of being hospitalized for serious heart-related conditions. Modeling these factors may help forecast future heart problems.
Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do
Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.
Hot weather hikes: Staying safe when temperatures spike
Summer is a great time to take a hike, but it's essential to make sure you're prepared for the weather and conditions where you are. Hiking safely and planning ahead will make your trek more enjoyable.
Wildfires: How to cope when smoke affects air quality and health
Wildfire smoke contributes greatly to poor air quality, and as wildfires become more frequent due to climate change and drier conditions, more of us and more of our communities are at risk for health harms.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up