How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Disease prevention Archive
Articles
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
Osteoporosis, age-related disc degeneration, and poor posture can cause or worsen a curved upper spine (hyperkyphosis). Maintaining bone health and strengthening the muscles responsible for good posture can help to slow the development of a curved spine.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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