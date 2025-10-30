How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain
Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
Telltale signs of vaginal infections
Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition
How the gut-brain connection influences mood
Cognitive health and memory Archive
Articles
Chronic insomnia may raise the risk of cognitive decline
People who suffer from chronic insomnia are more likely to develop cognitive problems and score lower on thinking and memory tests compared with individuals without chronic insomnia, a 2025 study suggests.
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain
Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
Telltale signs of vaginal infections
Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition
How the gut-brain connection influences mood
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