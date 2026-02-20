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Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
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Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
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Cognitive health and memory
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
How to cope with bone-on-bone joint pain
Even small changes in physical activity may boost longevity
Will lithium supplements be used to fight Alzheimer's one day?
Low vitamin D may raise risk for respiratory infections
Telltale signs of vaginal infections
Cervical dystonia: A challenging neck condition
How the gut-brain connection influences mood
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