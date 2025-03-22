Fatty plaque that accumulates in the arteries of the legs, known as peripheral artery disease (PAD), can cause a painful, crampy sensation in the legs during walking. Smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol increase the risk of PAD, which affects nearly one in three people over age 75. Beyond quitting smoking, regular walking is the best treatment for PAD. A 2025 study found that semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) may help people with PAD walk farther with less pain.