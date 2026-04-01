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Recent Articles
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What is ventricular bigeminy?
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Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
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Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
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CPR on TV may be misleading
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How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
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FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
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Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
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Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
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4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
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Understanding exercise heart rate zones
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