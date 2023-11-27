Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Child & Teen Health Archive
Articles
Concussion in children: What to know and do
Concussion is one of the most common injuries to the brain, affecting about two million children and teens every year. Understanding signs, symptoms, questions to ask, and how concussion care has changed in recent years can make a difference in identifying concussion and recovery.
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Co-regulation is a process in which caregivers can help young people learn better ways to regulate their emotions during the inevitable upsets and challenges of life. But before a caregiver can help a child, they need to understand their own emotional skills and limitations.
Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them
More than 4.5 million dog bites occur in the US each year. Despite what you might expect, most of these are inflicted by a pet dog in a home. Learn more about how you can avoid injury, and what to do if you do get bitten.
When should your teen or tween start using skin products?
Social media and stores are full of products that promise perfect skin. Increasingly these products are being marketed to tweens and teens as well as adults. For the most part tweens and teens do not need specialized skin products — but sometimes they make sense.
Still confused after Flovent discontinuation? What to know and do
Until recently, many people with asthma used a medicine called Flovent. It has been discontinued by its manufacturer, leaving users with questions about what to substitute and which medicines their insurance will cover.
What is a tongue-tie? What parents need to know
A band of tissue helps secure the tongue to the front of the mouth. If it is short, it can restrict movement of the tongue. This is called a tongue-tie. Having a tongue-tie is not necessarily a problem — but there are exceptions that parents should be aware of.
Dialectical behavior therapy: What is it and who can it help?
Emotional dysregulation is a hallmark of many mental health conditions. A treatment known as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) focuses on teaching people to manage intense emotions, cope with challenging situations, and improve their relationships.
Small pets are delightful, but some carry dangerous bacteria
Small animals like turtles, iguanas, and frogs are often chosen as first-time pets for children, but it may be best to avoid them because they can carry bacteria that can make people sick. Here's what to know about this illness.
Do toddler formulas deliver on nutrition claims?
Formula companies claim that toddler formulas, also known as "follow-up formulas," "transition formulas," or "growing-up milks" offer nutritional benefits to toddlers. But are these products necessary and healthy?
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up