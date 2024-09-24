Blood Pressure Archive

Articles

Read More about 7 ways to reduce stress and keep blood pressure down
7 ways to reduce stress and keep blood pressure down

7 ways to reduce stress and keep blood pressure down
Read More about Incorrect arm position may skew blood pressure readings
Incorrect arm position may skew blood pressure readings

Incorrect arm position may skew blood pressure readings

Letting your arm dangle or rest in your lap (instead of being supported at heart level, as is recommended) during a blood pressure check can cause a falsely high reading, according to a 2024 study.

Read More about Broccoli beats potatoes for lowering blood pressure
Broccoli beats potatoes for lowering blood pressure

Broccoli beats potatoes for lowering blood pressure

Eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower may reduce blood pressure more than eating squash and root veggies.

Read More about What's the right blood pressure?
What's the right blood pressure?

What's the right blood pressure?

U.S. guidelines define normal blood pressure as less than 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Studies have shown that the lower a person's blood pressure, the greater the heart health benefits. However, the "best" blood pressure number for someone depends on several factors, such as the person's health condition, lifestyle, family history, and personal goals. Depending on an individual's situation, a higher-than-normal number may be adequate.

Read More about The wrong arm position might affect your blood pressure measurement
The wrong arm position might affect your blood pressure measurement

The wrong arm position might affect your blood pressure measurement

A 2024 study found that the accuracy of a blood pressure reading is compromised if a person's arm isn't in a certain position. For the most effective measurement, the person should be seated, feet flat on the floor, with the arm supported so the elbow is at heart level.

Read More about Using a salt substitute can lower risk of developing high blood pressure
Using a salt substitute can lower risk of developing high blood pressure

Using a salt substitute can lower risk of developing high blood pressure

A 2024 study suggests that swapping table salt for a salt substitute can markedly lower the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Read More about A nondrug approach to lower blood pressure
A nondrug approach to lower blood pressure

A nondrug approach to lower blood pressure

Renal denervation, a nondrug treatment for uncontrolled high blood pressure, works by disrupting some of the nerves surrounding the renal arteries, which supply the kidneys. Two systems are FDA-approved for people whose blood pressure remains high despite lifestyle changes and medications. Renal denervation lowers systolic blood pressure by an average of 8 to 9 points—about the same as what people get with a single blood pressure drug. But the response varies widely; some people experience more dramatic drops, while others have no response.

Read More about Why choose bypass surgery over stents?
Why choose bypass surgery over stents?

Why choose bypass surgery over stents?

People who have stable angina despite taking medications can be treated with stents or bypass surgery. The best choice depends on the location and complexity of the artery blockages and other health conditions.

Read More about Reducing your stroke risk after a transient ischemic attack (TIA)
Reducing your stroke risk after a transient ischemic attack (TIA)

Reducing your stroke risk after a transient ischemic attack (TIA)
Read More about Meditation and a relaxation technique to lower blood pressure
Meditation and a relaxation technique to lower blood pressure

Meditation and a relaxation technique to lower blood pressure
Result 1 - 10 of 33

Recent Articles

blog image 1

Sciatica: Gentle stretches to help relieve pain and improve mobility
blog image 1

Thinking about becoming a pescatarian? What you should know about the pescatarian diet
blog image 1

Let's not call it cancer
blog image 1

Chair exercises for seniors: Boosting strength, flexibility, and stamina
blog image 1

Why all the buzz about inflammation — and just how bad is it?
blog image 1

Chronic kidney disease: What to know about this common, serious condition
blog image 1

Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
blog image 1

COVID tests: Do at-home tests work on newer variants?
blog image 1

A liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer
blog image 1

One way to combat loneliness? Strengthen relationships you already have
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.