Renal denervation, a nondrug treatment for uncontrolled high blood pressure, works by disrupting some of the nerves surrounding the renal arteries, which supply the kidneys. Two systems are FDA-approved for people whose blood pressure remains high despite lifestyle changes and medications. Renal denervation lowers systolic blood pressure by an average of 8 to 9 points—about the same as what people get with a single blood pressure drug. But the response varies widely; some people experience more dramatic drops, while others have no response.