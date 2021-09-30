Recent Blog Articles
Birth Control Archive
Opill: Is this new birth control pill right for you?
The first over-the-counter daily birth control pill was approved by the FDA in 2023. How effective is it? What should you know about how to take it, which side effects may occur, and what to do if you miss a dose? Here are answers to these and other questions about this new nonprescription contraceptive.
Is pregnancy safe for everyone?
Simply being pregnant poses significant short-term and long-term risks to health, particularly in the US. Since the Supreme Court overturned a national constitutional right to abortion last year, choices around pregnancy have gotten even more complicated — and more dangerous for some.
Have lupus? What to know about birth control
An estimated 7% of Americans have an autoimmune disorder, and these tend to disproportionately affect women. Expert guidelines can help with questions about the best birth control options for people with lupus and other autoimmune diseases.
Gyn Care 101: What to know about seeing a gynecologist
There are many reasons you might want or need to see a gynecologist or seek gyn care from your health care team. It helps to understand who will provide your care, what to expect during the visit, what to discuss, and how to have a positive experience during the visit.
Can breastfeeding really prevent pregnancy?
New parents might want to wait awhile before considering having another child, and breastfeeding prevents ovulation, so some people use it as a natural birth control method during the early months of an infant's life. However, it's effective only if a mother is breastfeeding frequently and an infant is receiving only breast milk as food.
Paths to parenthood: Receiving an embryo donation
Embryo donation: One possible path after IVF
In vitro fertilization (IVF) has helped countless people who were unable to conceive to have children. Frequently, the process results in additional embryos remaining, eventually leading to the question of what to do with them. Embryo donation is one of several options and deciding which path to pursue may not be easy.
Preventing preeclampsia may be as simple as taking an aspirin
Preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy that can cause serious health issues. While it can happen during any pregnancy, certain risk factors increase its likelihood. Now, a statement from the US Preventive Services Task Force supported by a review of research recommends that doctors prescribe a low-dose daily aspirin for those at risk.
Is a common pain reliever safe during pregnancy?
A recent statement from a group of doctors and scientists raised concerns around taking acetaminophen during pregnancy, but research backing this is based on observational studies and animal studies, so that no firm conclusions can be drawn from it. Here's what to consider if you're pregnant.
Why try for a vaginal birth after a cesarean?
In the US, nearly a third of babies born arrive by cesarean delivery, and once a person has had a cesarean birth, the odds increase that any subsequent babies will be delivered the same way. Why is trying for a vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) helpful and how has a calculator intended to predict the likelihood of successful outcomes changed to help discourage health disparities?
